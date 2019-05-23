Nikki Bella looked stunning surrounded by trees and holding a glass of red wine in Napa Valley.

She’s living her best life! Nikki Bella, 35, shared pictures of herself enjoying her vacation in the Napa Valley on Instagram on May 22. The reality television star posted a series of three photos, in which she rocked a long-sleeved red crop top, blue jeans, and a red plaid shirt around her waist. And of course, since it was Napa, Nikki had a glass of wine in her hand.

Nikki’s caption read, “Heart’s home #NapaValley.” On her Instagram Stories, Nikki said that she needed a good “day to night” outfit. She posted her final pick, which featured a blue sweater, jean pants, a maroon belt bag, grey suede boots, and a sand-colored hat. Nikki kept her long, dark hair down.

Also on her stories was a slew of pictures of her and Artem Chigvintsev, 36. Nikki shared the pics while playing the song “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves, 30. While Nikki and Artem said they were an item on Total Bellas in March, the two aren’t labeling their relationship right now. When Artem was a guest on her podcast, Nikki said, “I’m not in a place to move fast or have something official, and he’s such an amazing man that he’s willing to take things slow with me,” Nikki said. “We have amazing dates, but we don’t need to have labels or titles and that’s what attracts me to him so much.”

Nikki and Artem are currently exclusive, even if they’re “casual” for now. “I really enjoy my intimate time with Artem so I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else,” Nikki said. The star was formerly engaged to John Cena, 42, but they broke up in summer 2018. Nikki and Artem rekindled their friendship – which began when she was paired with him on Dancing with the Stars in 2017 – after she and John split up.

For now, the two keeping it casual makes sense, since she was with John for several years. We wish the best for this couple, and hope Nikki enjoys the rest of her time in Napa!