Lisa Vanderpump ‘Afraid’ After Backlash From Transphobic Joke On ‘RHOBH’: Why She’s Beefed Up Security

After making transphobic joke on ‘RHOBH,’ Lisa Vanderpump has felt the wrath of the community. She’s devastated about the reaction and is beefing up security at her restaurants.

As if Lisa Vanderpump‘s already challenging season nine of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couldn’t get any harder, it just did. On the May 21 episode she was joking about how she had to take polygraph test and laughed that “Just don’t ask me if Erika (Jayne)’s tucking or something like that because there are some things I can’t lie about.” Now she’s receiving so much anger and disappointment from the transgender community. “Lisa Vanderpump is feeling afraid and scared after the backlash she’s been receiving from comments made on Tuesday night’s episode of RHOBH,” a source close to the 58-year-old restaurateur tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She is finding it challenging and hard to hear how upset fans and the trans community is and she truly does regret making those statements. She had a bit of a meltdown over it because she felt so awful,” our insider continues. Even though Lisa has apologized, she’s still taking precautionary security steps at her West Hollywood eateries.

“She’s amped up security at Pump and TomTom because she wants to feel safe given some of the comments she’s received as they’re in the heart of West Hollywood, a largely populated trans community. She’s trying to just lay low after what’s been her hardest season of Housewives yet. She truly feels like she just can’t catch a break when it comes to the show,” our source adds.

After the controversy following her joke that Erika could be transgender, Lisa issued an apology on May 22. “It was not my intention to belittle the Trans community with my poor choice of words directed toward Erika. I have nothing but respect and love for Trans people around the world, as I have been a staunch supporter, provided employment offered emotional support and championed LGBTQ issues. With recent news of Trans women losing their lives for living their authentic truth in a world of discrimination and hate, I never want to diminish the very real pain and struggle that Trans people go through every day,” she told HollywoodLife.com.

Oh come on @lisavanderpump joking about @erikajayne “tucking” Ugly Trans jokes marginalizing our community are not acceptable. Being an ally doesn’t give you a free pass

To make transphobic remarks. Do better pic.twitter.com/bkJoWxNkLO — Candis Cayne (@candiscayne) May 22, 2019