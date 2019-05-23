Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence On Jordyn & Tristan’s Cheating Scandal In Tear-Filled ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

Kylie Jenner’s first reaction to the news that Jordyn Woods cheated with Khloe Kardashian’s parter Tristan Thompson is brutal, as she admits her longtime BFF ‘f**ked up’ in a new ‘KUWTK’ teaser.

Jordyn Woods was like a sister to longtime BFF Kylie Jenner…until she fooled around with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a Feb. 17 house party. Now we’re finally getting to see what Kylie’s reaction was to the unfathomable betrayal in a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians midseason trailer. First Kylie’s mom Kris, 63, states the obvious, saying “This is going to change their relationship forever,” then tells Kylie, “For you and Jordyn, it’s like a divorce.” Kylie is seen sitting in a chair and matter of factly says “She f**ked up” regarding her pal.

In another scene Kylie’s at the breakfast table with Khloe, wearing no makeup and telling her 34-year-old sister, “Just know I love you.” In a later clip a weeping Kylie can be heard over the phone saying “I look in her eyes, she’s just really going through it.” For her part Kylie, 21, has tried to publicly stay out of the drama and let Khloe do the talking on how Jordyn’s betrayal ruined the family she created the Tristan, 28, which includes their 13-month-old daughter True Thompson. She initially blamed the 21-year-old for the demise of her family before finally putting the full blame on Tristan for straying.

That’s not even the most explosive part of the clip as Khloe learns about Tristan’s cheating via a phone call. She’s first seen with BFF Malika Haqq, 36, who asks her ” You’re happy, right?” If she was, it wasn’t for long because Khloe gets two heartbreaking phone calls. “I don’t even know if I should tell you this,” a first woman — who sounds like family friend Larsa Pippen — begins while a second voice adds “Her legs were like in between his legs,” adds about Jordyn and Tristan’s actions.

Next we see the aftermath as Khloe buries her head into a pillow weeping as her voice says “I am broken by so many things” over the video. Later on she loudly screams into a phone “LIAR!” with so much pain and anger in her voice. “I’m not just a TV show. Like this is my life,” she says in another voice over where Khloe is seen in a confessional wiping away tears. You can keep up with all of the upcoming KUWTK drama Sunday nights at 9pm ET/PT on E!.