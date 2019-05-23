Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She’s Very ‘Proud’ Of Her Relationship With Ex Scott & His GF Sofia

Do ex-lovers make best friends? Kourtney Kardashian says she’s proud of how close she is to Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and she “loves” how they invite her to go on vacation with them.

Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick, 35, and Sofia Richie, 20, which PAPER describes as “surprisingly cordial,” is “probably the thing I’m most proud of,” the mother of three told the publication. It’s true – though Kourt, 40, and Scott ended their nine-year relationship nearly four years ago, they seem to be closer than ever. In fact, the three have been seen on vacation with Scott and Kourt’s three kids – Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. “I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited,” she told PAPER.

Scott recently addressed why he always invites Kourtney to go along on his vacations. “I’m not going to make our kids miss out on things because we couldn’t figure out how to be a couple,” Scott said on Kourt’s lifestyle site, Poosh. “I’d never want [her] to miss out. … I don’t think everybody can [go on vacation together]… it’s not our advice to tell other people how they want to live, but you know, different strokes for different folks. We decided we wanted our kids to have these memories together as a family. … But sometimes I’m like, ‘no it’s your birthday, you guys do your thing,’ and I’ll go and I’ll plan something for the same days as when you’re gone. I think it’s nice to do things together, and we can have our own experiences separately too.”

There was a moment when it seemed that Kourt and Sofia wouldn’t be caught dead in the same room together. Now, it looks like the three of them are best friends. A month ago, they were all vacationing in Finland with the kids, and Scott came along on the KarJenner trip to Bali (which was documented on a recent episode of Keeping up with The Kardashian.) Kourt, Scott, and Sofia have vacationed together in Mexico, Aspen, Hawaii and it doesn’t seem like the trips are going to stop soon.

With all the time that Scott is spending with his ex, a lesser woman might get jealous – not Sofia. She doesn’t feel envious at all, a source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “[She] completely supports the co-parenting relationship they have — especially on a special occasion like Father’s Day.” Scott even admitted on an episode of KUWTK that his girlfriend knew what she was getting when she started dating him and said that she would “never get in between you and your family and your children. Just speak to me and make me comfortable.” It seems everyone’s comfortable – Sofia, Scott, and Kourt.