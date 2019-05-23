Fashion
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner & More Best Dressed Stars At Cannes amfAR Gala — See Pics

Cannes amfAR Gala Best Dressed
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Eva Longoria 'The Dead Don't Die' premiere and opening ceremony, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 14 May 2019
Kendall Jenner amfAR's 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2019 The star-studded event will include a black-tie dinner, a celebrity-filled live auction, a runway show of exclusive looks curated by Carine Roitfeld, and special performances by Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, and The Struts. amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide
Kendall Jenner amfAR's 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2019 The star-studded event will include a black-tie dinner, a celebrity-filled live auction, a runway show of exclusive looks curated by Carine Roitfeld, and special performances by Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, and The Struts. amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide
Olivia Culpo amfAR's 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2019 The star-studded event will include a black-tie dinner, a celebrity-filled live auction, a runway show of exclusive looks curated by Carine Roitfeld, and special performances by Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, and The Struts. amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide View Gallery View Gallery 50 Photos.

Some of our favorite stars hit the red carpet at the amfAR Gala in Cannes on May 23 looking gorgeous in a slew of dresses.

The Cannes Film Festival has been in full swing since May 14 and we’ve been seeing a ton of gorgeous looks on all different red carpets. Some of our favorite celebs headed to the amfAR 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cannes on May 23 looking flawless. Kendall Jenner, 23, looked like Barbie when she rocked a strapless hot pink tulle gown with a short hemline in the front and a massive long ruffled train in the back. She cinched in her tiny waist with a pretty bow belt which flowed into a poofy, super short tutu skirt. The entire back of the gown was the best part, as the train was tremendous, featuring layers of tulle ruffles that trailed behind her. The supermodel accessorized with strappy satin pink heels and ball drop earrings.

Olivia Culpo, 27, was also in attendance, looking flawless in a silver sheer gown with a plunging slit. The strapless gown featured a skintight bodice and a low-cut neckline that showed off massive cleavage. The sparkly silver skirt of the gown was completely see-through, showing off her legs, while one side of the dress had a hip-high slit that flaunted her bare, toned leg. She accessorized her look with metallic silver strappy sandals, a diamond choker necklace, and dazzling diamond earrings.

Eva Longoria, 44, must have gotten the slit memo, as she arrived in a gorgeous strapless white gown with a plunging hip-high slit. The satin white gown featured a structured bodice that showed off ample cleavage, while the rest of the dress flowed out into a gorgeous long train. One side of her gown was completely covered in rhinestones, as she accessorized with crystal embellished ankle-strap sandals and massive diamond chandelier earrings.

Cannes amfAR Gala Best Dressed
Kendall Jenner looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the Cannes amfAR Gala on May 23 when she donned a poofy hot pink tulle gown. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)
Cannes amfAR Gala Best Dressed
The back of Kendall’s gown was the best part, as it flowed into a huge long train made of layers of tulle ruffles. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

There were so many other gorgeous looks at the event – from Nina Dobrev’s off-the-shoulder navy lace gown to Sara Sampaio’s huge black feathered ballgown – click through the gallery above to see all of the best dressed stars at the amfAR Gala.