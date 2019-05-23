Breaking News
Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Split: Their Relationship ‘Ran Its Course’ — Report

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Ben Simmons seen going to dinner in New York City.
Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons holding hands leaving MSG after a win against The Knicks.
Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons go for Valentine's dinner date at Zuma in New York
Superstar sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen getting off of a boat with their men Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons after a double date on a private island beach off the coast of Mexico.
It’s over for Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons! The pair ended their romance after things fizzled out between them, according to a new report.

Kendall Jenner is back to living the single life! The supermodel and her boyfriend, Ben Simmons, have ended things after less than one year together, Page Six first reported on May 22. Kendall and Ben were first linked at the end of May 2018, and started spending a lot of time together last summer. By the fall, they seemed pretty hot and heavy, and Kendall was often spotted sitting courtside at Ben’s basketball games. She even spent a lot of time with his mom! While the 23-year-old is often very private about her love life, she was certainly not shy about being seen with Ben in public.

However, we haven’t seen much of them together throughout 2019, especially as the basketball season has wound down and Ben’s team, the Philadelphia 76ers, made a playoff run. “The relationship ran its course,” People reports. “She’s spending times with her friends and back to being in fun mode.” The breakup news is quite shocking, as Kendall was recently interviewed by Vogue Australia, and the article, which was published on May 16, revealed that she was streaming his basketball game and FaceTiming him during the shoot.

Interestingly, just weeks before this breakup news, Kendall spent some quality time with another guy she’s previously dated — Harry Styles. The two had an on/off fling a few years ago, and they reunited at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6. They even hosted an after-after party together, and were photographed leaving the hotel where it took place just moments apart…after the sun came up!

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Kendall and Harry are JUST friends, but that doesn’t mean Ben wasn’t a little taken aback by news that they were spending so much time together.  “It makes him feel uncomfortable to learn about Kendall and Harry at the Met,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He can’t help but wonder if Kendall and Harry are friends..or something else.”