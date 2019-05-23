Jordyn Woods Shows Off Abs For Workout Line 3 Mos. After Modeling For Khloe’s Good American

Jordyn Woods isn’t part of the Good American family anymore, but she’s back in fashion with her new workout clothing line. The first ad, featuring Jordyn and other models, is so beautiful!

Jordyn Woods is back in the fashion game! Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend just launched her own line of cute workout clothing and gear, called Secndnture, and her first ad is pretty sensational. In the promo shot, which you can SEE HERE, Jordyn poses with a group of stunning models who aren’t cookie cutter beauties. They have different body types and sizes. On woman is in a wheelchair, and another is using crutches. It’s not your typical clothing ad, and in the best way possible. Secndnture’s motto on their site is, Empowering real women with real stories through the clothes they stay fit in.”

Jordyn’s fashion venture comes three months after every trace of her was unceremoniously removed from the Good American website. Jordyn modeled for Khloe Kardashian‘s clothing brand, specifically slipping into a pair of curvy jeans for Khloe’s famed denim line. That all changed when Khloe found out that her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn kissed at a party in February. Jordyn, Kylie’s ride or die best friend, was shunned from the Kardashian-Jenner family after word got out about Tristan’s infidelity, and while there was major drama, everything has calmed down. The social media maven, who also has an eyelash line, is ready to conquer the fashion game.

Jordyn’s line offers cute shorts, leggings, hoodies, pants, bodysuits, jackets, and sports bras. According to the Secndnture site, the brand is “inspired by the meaning of ‘second nature,’ which means something that comes natural to you, our brand embodies what we believe activewear should be – a second skin.”