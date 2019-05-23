Ciara Looks Gorgeous While Makeup-Free & Showing Off Natural Curls In New Video

Ciara showed her fans what she looks like without makeup and with her natural hair, and one word describes it: gorgeous!

Hello, gorgeous! Ciara looked stunning in a new Instagram video where she showed off her beautiful hair to her followers as she was getting it styled. In the video, the “Thinkin Bout You” singer, 33, isn’t wearing a stitch of makeup, and is rocking her natural curls. “Oh my god, guys. Can you believe it? This is my real hair. This is what it looks like when I wash it,” she tells her followers. The person in the background styling her hair while she takes the video exclaims, “so pretty!” and we couldn’t agree more. Watch the video below!

Ciara has rocked her natural hair a few times lately, saying in another Instagram post that it feels good to embrace her “real” self. The “Level Up” goddess went makeup-free in the shot, which proved just how unfathomably beautiful she is. Nobody looks that good without makeup, let’s be real. “No makeup. No extensions. Vulnerable. My Beauty Marks and all. The real me.. and I love it. Finally embracing myself fully! It feels good,” she captioned the pic. That “beauty marks” mention is a reference to her new album that just dropped, titled… Beauty Marks. Clever!

Even cooler, she invited her fans to share their “rawest” selfies with her so that they can be featured in a “special project” related to the album’s release. We can’t wait to see what that turns out to be. Ciara is really living her best life after releasing her first album in five years. She slayed at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1 while performing “Thinkin Bout You”, twerking on Taylor Swift, and even meeting BTS with her son, Future. What a night!

She also performed at the Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration special in April, slipping into a silver catsuit to pay tribute to the genre’s greats on the 60th anniversary of its creation.