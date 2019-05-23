Cheryl Burke Married: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Ties The Knot With Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke went from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to dancing with her new husband! The ABC star said ‘I do’ to Matthew Lawrence during a lovely ceremony in San Diego on May 23.

Cheryl Burke, 35, now has a forever dance partner — off the stage, that is. The Dancing with the Stars pro married Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence, 39, at the Grand Del Mar hotel in San Diego on May 23. It was an intimate ceremony, as an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, has confirmed that they are now husband and wife. Cheryl looked radiant in a simple white off the shoulder gown with straps hanging at mid-length on her upper arm. She accentuated the dress with a diamond necklace and several diamond bracelets while carrying a bouquet of callalilies.

Leading up to the big day, Cheryl threw a NSFW bachelorette party that featured a cake with a giant (frosting) penis on May 18. “Same penis forever,” the icing read. Not all of Cheryl’s followers got a laugh out of the raunchy confection, who were worried about the “younger folks” on Instagram. Although Cheryl had no need to apologize, she followed up the post with a “G Rated” picture featuring her sister Nicole for those “offended by [her] last post.”

Cheryl and Matthew can finally breathe a sigh of relief, now that wedding planning is over! We were told that their original venue “fell through” due to a strict 10:00 p.m. curfew, and so their “fairy-tale wedding [was] becoming a little more stressful,” according to a friend close to the couple that HollywoodLife spoke with in Oct. 2018. At the time, the friend said the bride and groom-to-be were looking at a June wedding in Malibu, but those plans have since changed. But Cheryl and Matthew had one another to rely on, as the pal added, “Matthew has been extremely hands-on in the planning process, which Cheryl loves.”

Matthew proposed to Cheryl on her 34th birthday — May 3, 2018 — after reuniting in Feb. 2017. They originally met in 2006 through a DWTS connection: Matthew’s brother, Joey Lawrence, competed on the third season of the ABC show! She and Matthew proceeded to give a romantic relationship a go between Feb. 2007 and Feb. 2008, took a break, and here we are now with life-long vows.