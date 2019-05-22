‘Vanderpump Rules’: How Brittany Cartwright Feels About James’ GF After Reunion Fight

Brittany Cartwright’s explosive fight with James Kennedy seemed to take over most of the 3-part reunion of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ 7th season. So, is she on good terms with James and Raquel? — She spilled all of the tea to HollywoodLife!

While Brittany Cartwright, 30, isn’t too proud about how she handled her argument with James Kennedy during the season 7 reunion of Vanderpump Rules, the soon-to-be Mrs. Jax Taylor is happy that she finally had a voice within all of the chaos. But, words can cut deep — and by the looks of how the drama went down with, it was hard to predict if Brittany would ever break bread with James and Raquel in the future. “We haven’t seen them since the reunion,” Brittany told HollywoodLife of James and Raquel while at the Vanderpump Dogs World Dog Day Event in West Hollywood.

“Well, we saw them once in Vegas, but I never had an issue with Raquel,” Brittany admitted, explaining, “I think she’s a sweetheart. I just don’t really see James or talk to him anymore. He’s never apologized for what he’s said about my family. We’re just leaving it at that.”

Brittany’s fiance, Jax, who was by her side at the event, also added his two cents about the drama with James. “To be honest, the only time I ever see them [James and Raquel] is when we film,” Jax said, noting that he’s more concerned with his upcoming nuptials with Brittany, which will take place this summer. “We’ve got more important things to worry about,” he added.

Vanderpump Rules fans will know that Brittany and James went at it during the three-part reunion over a slew of things — one topic in-particular being her family. James referred to her loved ones as “hillbillies”, and that’s when Brittany went off on the DJ in defense of her family.

“It was a very, very crazy day,” Brittany recalled of the screaming match, adding that emotions were running high during the reunion. Jax agreed and explained: “It’s a long day. We haven’t seen some of them in a long time and things build up and we’ve had stuff on our chest for so long and things get out and now we’re holding everyone accountable,” he said, adding, “It is what it is.”

James and Raquel, who were also at the Vanderpump Dogs World Dog Day Event in West Hollywood, did not interact with the engaged couple while there. Raquel and Brittany, however, did (sort of), when they judged a dog contest together.