Tiffany Trump Is Pretty In Gorgeous Pink Gown While Hitting The Streets In Cannes

Tiffany Trump looked like an ethereal princess as she attended the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in a flowing, satin dress & ballet flats.

It seemed like all of Hollywood was in France for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, but Washington D.C.’s elite showed out too. Tiffany Trump, 25, showed up for the parade of premieres and parties, and she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a pale pink gown. The daughter of President Donald Trump showed off her sultry look with her Instagram followers on May 21, who loved the silky dress which featured a sheen finish. The socialite paired her high-low gown with a pair of ballet flats that featured the same hue. As always, her long, blonde locks were groomed to perfection and not a hair was out of place despite the breezy day in Cannes. See the stunner’s satin pink dress here!

While she didn’t disclose exactly what event she was attending in the gown, she simply captioned the post with a heart emoji. The shimmering dress was designed by luxury couture and ready-to-wear designer Nicolas Besson, who revealed in an Instagram post of his own that the dress was actually tailor-made for Tiffany. As the member of the first family stepped out in the dress, she had her friend, Toni Breiss, at her side.

Also in town with Tiffany was her boyfriend, Michael Boulos. The two were spotted leaving Le Majestic Hotel in Cannes one day earlier, and Tiffany looked equally as fierce in a 1920s-inspired drop-waist dress trimmed with black lace and sequins. The Georgetown Law student paired her striking dress with sparkling, black sky-high stilettos and a chic shoulder bag. Michael let his lady make the statement, and kept it simple in an all-black outfit consisting of jeans and a blazer. Here’s to hoping these two enjoyed their trip to France, because it came with one hefty price tag! Their Cannes adventures reportedly cost over $20,000.