Teresa Giudice ‘Heartbroken’ Her Daughters Won’t Celebrate Joe’s B-Day With Him

It’s a most ‘unhappy’ birthday for Joe Giudice, as he’s spending his day away from his family. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that his wife, Teresa Giudice, is feeling particularly devastated over how ‘hard’ this whole ordeal is for their kids.

Joe Giudice turns 47 on May 22, and it’s safe to say it’s probably the worst birthday ever. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been in ICE’s custody ever since he was released from jail in March, and he’s trying to avoid being deported back to his native Italy. While it must be so painful for Joe to spend his day without his family, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that his wife, Teresa Giudice, 47, is more “heartbroken for her girls more than anything else that they won’t be able to really celebrate Joe’s birthday or Father’s Day with him properly.”

“Right now, she has no plans of going to visit him with their daughters,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “but it still hurts her knowing how much their daughters [Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10] are suffering. Teresa is such a protective mom, and all she’s ever wanted is to give her girls the best in life, but seeing them miss out on special moments like their father’s birthday, and Father’s Day, is heart-wrenching for her. She just wants this whole ordeal to be over, so they can move on their lives.”

“Joe does not want the kids coming to see him where he is currently being held, so Teresa is respecting his wishes,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. ”Joe fears it will be too hard on the kids because he will only be able to talk to them through a glass divider, like he’s some sort of dangerous criminal, no touching or hugging, it’d be awful for them and for Joe and Teresa too. He would rather just talk on the phone, so that is what they’ve been doing.”

It’s been quite an emotional rollercoaster for the Giudice household over the past month. Teresa celebrated her own birthday on May 18, two weeks after she celebrated Mother’s Day without Joe. While Mother’s Day was a struggle for Teresa – not because of Joe’s situation, but because it reminds her of “the pain of losing her own mother – she put her kids first on her birthday. In multiple pics and clips shared to her Instagram Stories (h/t Us Weekly), the RHONJ star showed her 14-year-old daughter playing a game of soccer. Teresa cheered Milania on while Audriana used the game to sunbathe.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful, strongest, funny, and caring mother there is thank you for always being my number one supporter! Here’s to another great year, you deserve it Stay young mama,” Gia wrote on Twitter, while Milania called her mother “my world, my rock, and my best friend. you are the most strongest, caring and most beautiful woman inside and out.”

While Teresa won’t take her daughters to see Joe on his birthday, don’t get it twisted: she’s still standing by her man. “My husband is the true love of my life and the most amazing father that I could ask God for our four daughters,” she wrote in a letter to Judge John Ellington, who is presiding over Joe’s deportation case. “I cannot imagine life without him.”