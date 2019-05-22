‘RHOBH’: Denise Richards Reveals Ex Charlie Sheen Brought A Hooker To Thanksgiving

Charlie Sheen has been in Denise Richards life for a LONG time now, and she has some pretty crazy tales to tell about him — like the time he brought a HOOKER to Thanksgiving dinner!

Denise Richards is not shy about spilling the tea on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she was at it again during the May 21 episode. This time, it was her ex, Charlie Sheen, who had a secret shared! During the episode, Denise was hanging out with her ex and longtime friend, Patrick Muldoon, and admits, “My ex-husband’s aged me terribly, I think.” It’s no secret that Charlie has had a lot of issues over the years, and since Denise has two kids with him, it’s been something she’s had to deal with even after they broke up. In a confessional, she went on to explain a specific WILD Charlie situation.

“Charlie came over for Thanksgiving for dinner a few years ago and he had a hooker in the car in the driveway,” she admitted. “He was afraid to tell me. ‘Uh, you know, well, she’s in the driveway. Is it okay if she’s in the driveway?’ I said, ‘Ugh, I’ll set a f***ing plate.’ Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner!” Denise and Charlie met way back in 1991 on the set of Lethal Weapon, but they married years later in June 2002. They have two daughters, Sam, 15, and Lola, 13, together. Denise filed for divorce from Charlie while she was pregnant with Lola in 2005.

After a brief reconciliation, Denise decided to continue with the divorce in Jan. 2006. She also asked for a restraining order against the actor, and claimed that he made death threats against her. The divorce was finalized in Nov. 2006, and an order was put in place that said Charlie must stay 300 feet away from Denise and the kids. He was allowed supervised visits with the girls.

Charlie and Denise went through a rough period for several years, which even involved some legal issues. She was granted full custody of Sam and Lola in 2010. However, by 2012, the exes were on amicable terms and have since worked well on co-parenting the girls. Denise has also stepped in to help care for Charlie’s two kids with Brooke Mueller, who he was married to after her, on occasion. Denise is now married to Aaron Phypers, who she wed in Sept. 2018.