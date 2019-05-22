Porsha Williams’ Sister Cradles Baby Pilar In Sweet Throwback Pic To Celebrate Baby’s 2 Mo. Birthday

Melt our hearts why don’t you! Porsha Williams’ little sis Lauren sweetly held baby PJ in a throwback Instagram photo, taken on the day she was born.

It’s hard to believe that Porsha Williams’ daughter, baby Pilar Jhene is already two months old, but as the day arrives, her family is celebrating it up. Baby PJ’s auntie, Lauren Williams, chose the honor the milestone in the sweetest way! The younger sister of Porsha took to Instagram with a throwback pic from the very day the baby girl was born. The sweetest part of all was the message that coincided with the snapshot. “Happy TWO months Poopa Doopa! TiLo loves you so much, I’m so happy you chose use as your family, and I can’t wait to see you tomorrow!!!!😘😘😘” she wrote. Who knew that Poopa Doopa was PJ’s nickname?

In the photo, Lauren sat in what appeared to be a hospital chair, while cradling the newborn in her arms. The woman lovingly looked down on her new niece, and flashed a big smile as someone in the room snapped the photo. Baby PJ was kept warm in a blue and white blanket, as well as an adorable pink hat on her head. Clearly, the little one has been receiving lots of love all around!

The throwback post arrives just after Porsha reflected on the birth day of baby PJ in a post of her own. While she gave birth to the little one on March 22, she wasn’t able to show her face until after her Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff Porsha’s Having a Baby wrapped up on May 12. Ever since, there’s been no shortage of pictures of the little one! In the Instagram photo she shared on May 18, little PJ has her eyes closed but her face is already so expressive. She has a slight smile which shows off a great big dimple on her right cheek. The infant was already dressed to impress, wearing a pink hat with a giant fabric flower on the top.

Three cheers for two months! Now that we’ve finally caught a glimpse of baby Pilar for ourselves, this milestone is truly something to celebrate.