Moby Insists He DID Date Natalie Portman In The ’90s After She Calls His ‘Romance’ Claim ‘Disturbing’

Moby has responded in a new statement to Natalie Portman claiming that they never actually dated and calling him ‘creepy.’

This is one tangled web. Moby, 53, has responded after Natalie Portman, 37, denied dating the musician in the late ’90s, calling the romance claim, “disturbing.” If you haven’t been following the back and forth, Moby recalled numerous apparent times that he spent time with the actress — from taking her for a drink, to kissing her while visiting her at Harvard in his new memoir, Then It Fell Apart. Now, he’s responded to her statement refuting the claims.

“I recently read a gossip piece wherein Natalie Portman said that we’d never dated,” he wrote on Instagram, May 22, alongside a a throwback photo of him with Natalie. “This confused me, as we did, in fact, date. And after briefly dating in 1999 we remained friends for years,” he claimed. “I like Natalie, and I respect her intelligence and activism. But, to be honest, I can’t figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our (albeit brief) involvement. The story as laid out in my book Then It Fell Apart is accurate, with lots of corroborating photo evidence, etc.”

Moby continued: “Ps I completely respect Natalie’s possible regret in dating me (to be fair, I would probably regret dating me, too), but it doesn’t alter the actual facts of our brief romantic history.”

Portman addressed Moby’s claims in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK on May 21: “I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school. He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check.”

She continued: “I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated. When we met after the show, he said, ‘let’s be friends.’ He was on tour and I was working, shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realized that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate.”

Portman hasn’t responded to Moby’s new statement yet.