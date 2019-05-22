Michelle Rodriguez, 40, & Model Jordan Barrett, 23, Show Off Beach Bods In Swimsuits In Cannes

In between attending movie premieres at the Cannes Film Festival, Michelle Rodriguez spent time relaxing at the pool with model Jordan Barrett in Italy.

Michelle Rodriguez, 40, showed off her gorgeous body, cute bob haircut, and white scallop bikini in Cannes, Italy with model Jordan Barrett, 23. The actress rocked her cute white scallop bikini while Jordan sported black trunks for his swim attire. Michelle also covered her bathing suit bottoms at one point with beige lose pants as she let her curly dark hair dry in cute curls after dipping in the water with Jordan. The pair enjoyed a nice chat while leaning against the edge of the pool together.

Funnily enough, Michelle and Jordan were spotting vacationing together in Italy almost one year ago. In August 2018, when the two were seen at the pool together, Michelle wore the same cute bikini! We don’t blame her – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! And Michelle’s bathing suit definitely isn’t broke, and we love that she has kept a suit she knows looks good on her!

Michelle’s break in the water was amid her attendance at the premiere for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood on May 21. The Fast & Furious star wore a stunning white princess gown with fringe and texture detailing all over the gown. She wore her short hair straight, and completed the look with a silver clasp necklace around her neck. The star kept her makeup light and fresh, as the dress was the main attraction of her ensemble, for sure.

We’re glad that Michelle had the opportunity to show off her gorgeous fashion at the movie premiere, as well as get in some downtime with Jordan. We can’t wait for Michelle’s next projects, as well as her amazing fashion along the way!