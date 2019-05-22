Lisa Vanderpump Apologizes For Anti-Trans Comment About Erika Jayne: It Was A ‘Poor Choice’

Lisa Vanderpump broke her silence on backlash she received after making a shocking comment that some are labeling ‘anti-trans’ about her ‘RHOBH’ co-star Erika Jayne on the show’s May 21st episode.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, is remorseful over a comment she said about her castmate Erika Jayne, 47, on the May 21 episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she wants to make sure everyone understands how she feels about the whole ordeal. Lisa caused major backlash from some co-stars and followers of the show after she a made a joke that insinuated Erika is transgender, and now she’s opening up about how she didn’t mean anything bad about the trans community with the comment.

“It was not my intention to belittle the trans community with my poor choice of words directed toward Erika,” Lisa told HollywoodLife in a statement. “I have nothing but respect and love for trans people around the world, as I have been a staunch supporter, provided employment offered emotional support and championed LGBTQ issues. With recent news of trans women losing their lives for living their authentic truth in a world of discrimination and hate, I never want to diminish the very real pain and struggle that trans people go through every day.”

Lisa’s apology for the comment about Erika, which she said while taking a lie detector test on the show, comes after Erika retweeted a tweet from I Am Cait star Candis Cayne that read, “Oh come on @lisavanderpump joking about @erikajayne ‘tucking’ Ugly Trans jokes marginalizing our community are not acceptable. Being an ally doesn’t give you a free pass To make transphobic remarks. Do better.” Lisa and Erika’s RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna also took to Twitter to slam Lisa for the comment. “Who knew Lvp was transphobic? Well, we know NOW! #LGBTQ,” her tweet read.