Kim Kardashian Mom-Shamed & Accused Of Putting Baby Psalm At Risk Of SIDS – See Tweets

Kim Kardashian has sparked criticism among her fans and doctors alike by sharing a photo of her baby son Psalm West. She is facing social media backlash over the way the little one was positioned in his crib.

Kim Kardashian’s first photo of her newborn son Psalm West has sparked fears among her fans and medical professionals. On May 17 the 38-year-old mom-of-four tweeted a photo of her baby boy who was born a week earlier. In the photo Psalm is asleep, on his back while wearing a hat and snuggled up in blankets. But, while many fans cooed over the pic or freaked out over his unusual name, several others feared for the little child’s safety, accusing Kim of putting him in danger of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome). (See the photo of Psalm in his crib HERE.)

“You’d think after four kids she would know to lay the baby on his back with NOTHING else in the crib,” one person tweeted. “Disaster for SIDS!” “Congratulations to you both!” another fan wrote, before adding, “FYI: You MUST take all that crap out of the crib & allow your baby to have a safe sleeping environment. This is cringeworthy at best & a SIDS trap at its worst. #SafeSleep Should be your choice. Not best optics.”

Fans weren’t the only ones to call Kim out. Pediatrician and author Dr. Jen Trachtenberg also tweeted her concern, writing on May 18, Congrats on your adorable baby, as a pediatrician I just want parents to know the best way to reduce the risk of SIDS is to sleep on back, use firm crib mattress – no added blankets, pillows, bumpers, soft bedding, sleep positioners, plush toys… As a huge social media influencer, @KimKardashian so many people follow you and it can be confusing when seeing these adorable baby images and then may think it’s safe to do for their own baby. #sids #somedocs #tweetiatrician #medtwitter #womeninMedicine.”

To date, Kim has yet to respond to the social media backlash, but the American SIDS Institute does advise parents to place sleeping babies on their back, in a crib “with no cover, pillows, bumper pads or positioning devices.”

Kim and her husband Kanye West, 41, have four children together – North, 5, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and newborn Psalm.