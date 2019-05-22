Kevin Hunter & Son Get In ‘Physical’ Fight After Sr. Accuses Wendy Williams Of ‘Brainwashing’ Jr.

Wendy Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter and the ex-couple’s son, Kevin Jr. reportedly got into a physical altercation in a NJ parking lot on May 22. Police are currently investigating an ‘incident’ between the father and son.

On the same day we reported that Wendy Williams, 54, is living her best (single) life, her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter seems to be doing the opposite. The former Wendy Show producer and the ex-couple’s 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr. got into a physical fight early Wednesday morning and police were called, sources tell TMZ. Cops have confirmed to TMZ they are investigating “an incident” between the father and son. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Wendy Williams, as well as police.

The incident reportedly took place in a New Jersey parking lot — not too far from the home Wendy and Kevin once shared together with their son before she filed for divorce on April 10. Wendy now resides in a New York City apartment with her son. However, on the morning of May 22, Wendy took Kevin Jr. back to the New Jersey home, where Kevin Sr. arrives, so their son could pick something up, sources tell TMZ. That’s when the talk show host reportedly left and had plans to come back to pick up her son.

Upon entering the home, Kevin Jr. did not know that his father was inside, sources say, adding that everything was fine between the two. — So much, that they ended up leaving the home to go to a store together just after midnight, TMZ reports.

Kevin Jr. and Kevin Sr. then got into an argument in the parking lot of the store over Kevin Sr.’s recent demand for spousal support from Wendy, sources tell TMZ. Kevin Sr. reportedly became heated and claimed that his ex was “brainwashing” their son against him. The fight turned physical, sources say, and Kevin Sr. allegedly put his son in a headlock, to which Kevin Jr. then punched him to release himself.

This story is still developing…