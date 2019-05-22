Jenelle Evans Has ‘No Intention’ Of Leaving David Eason After Kids Removed From Home

Even though David Eason admitted to killing Jenelle Evans’ dog, the two now seem ‘closer’ after the parents reportedly headed to court a fourth time to regain custody of their kids on May 22.

Jenelle Evans’ dog, air time on Teen Mom 2 and kids have been taken away from her, but she’s still not filing for divorce from David Eason. “Jenelle has no intention of leaving David and is working with her lawyers on fighting this case no matter what,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, after Jenelle, 27, and David, 30, reportedly returned to court a fourth time to retrieve their kids on May 22. Child Protective Services removed their daughter Ensley, 2, Jenelle’s son Kaiser, 4, and David’s daughter Maryssa from their home in North Carolina last week, according to multiple reports. In addition, Jenelle’s other son Jace, 9, is allegedly not allowed to visit his mother’s home with David. With all the chaos, our source adds, “Jenelle doesn’t know what she’d do without David by her side right now because he has been a huge support system, and she’s leaning on him more than ever now.”

Jenelle just wants the family back together on “The Land” — not even more isolation. “She knows she’s an amazing mom, and she loves her kids, and will do anything to get them back. But Jenelle doesn’t feel she has to leave David to do so, and is prepared to do whatever it takes to get her family back together again,” our source explains. “If that means a lengthy court battle then so be it, she is ready for whatever she needs to do.”

Another source reiterates this observation. “Jenelle is not showing any signs of turning on David. If anything, this seems to have them closer because they are now working together to do everything they can to get back custody of the kids,” the second insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Whatever anyone might think of Jenelle, those kids mean everything to her, they’re her world and she’s fighting like hell to get this overturned, she won’t stop until she gets her kids back. Jenelle and David are very united on wanting that.”

Even though fans are pointing out red flags after David admitted to shooting and killing Jenelle’s dog Nugget on May 1, “having everyone shaming David and blaming him is not helping because that always just makes Jenelle more isolated and more dependent on him,” our second source explains. “So the people in her life that care about her are being very cautious with everything they say. No one wants to risk saying the wrong thing and upsetting Jenelle more.”

That doesn’t mean Jenelle hasn’t entertained the idea of ditching David’s side. “Jenelle has considered leaving David multiple times, but he has a way of talking Jenelle out of it easily and somehow manages to keep her around,” a third source who’s close to the MTV star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “It’s also obvious that she is scared to leave him because although Jenelle loves and cares for David, deep down, she is scared what could happen if she does. Jenelle knows deep down that David has dangerous tendencies due to his behavior and past and there is a real fear that he could hurt her. But she swears she loves him and says that’s why she’s continued to stay with him. She has legitimately said they have a strong marriage, which friends feel is so sad. They really feel for Jenelle and hope she can find the strength to leave. A lot of her Teen Mom co-stars would support her should she leave him.”