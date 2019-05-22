Jenelle Evans & David Eason Fight for Kids Custody A 4th Time After She Rejects Visits With Kaiser

After CPS took away their kids, Jenelle Evans and David Eason were back in court. If that wasn’t enough, her ex, Nathan Griffith, reportedly now wants permanent full custody of their son, Kaiser!

Jenelle Evans, 27, and husband David Eason, 30, were back in the Columbus County Courthouse on May 22 in what TMZ reports is their fourth attempt to regain custody of the three children Child Protective Services removed from their home last week. The couple’s lawyer reportedly argued that CPS couldn’t only keep them away from the three kids – Kaiser, 4, Jace, 9, and 2-year-old Ensley – for a very limited period of time. However, according to TMZ, the judge argued that “the only issue is what’s in the best interests of the kids, and if David poses a danger to them.”

If that wasn’t a big enough headache, Jenelle has to worry about her ex, Nathan Griffith. Kaiser’s father is reportedly fighting for custody because he believes that David “mistreated him,” per TMZ. Nathan currently has physical custody after CPS removed Kaiser form Jenelle’s home, and sources tell TMZ that Nathan wants Jenelle to visit their son only if David isn’t around. She rejected that offer, and TMZ reports she has asked that Kaiser be removed from Nathan’s home and be placed with a friend. However, her legal team hasn’t presented any evidence that shows Nathan poses a threat to his son, so Kaiser remains in his custody. Jenelle and David’s hearing is reportedly scheduled for 2pm ET, so fans will have to wait to see what happens.

This whole ordeal started after David beat and shot Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget, after the animal supposedly snapped at their daughter, Ensley. After someone filed a complaint with CPS, the authorities intervened, and it looks like the couple needs to prove to CPS that their home is a “safe environment” before the kids will be allowed back. “

In order to prove to CPS that the children will have a safe environment, they will have to show that there are no guns accessible, I don’t think this is an issue here but there are no drugs left out, [and] they are completing some kind of anger management program, “ C. Christopher Adkins, a family attorney in North Carolina, where Jenelle and David live, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Then, that is when CPS feels comfortable to allow the children to return to their home.”

“It happens a lot in these custody situations that a parent will make allegations about a step parent to get a leg up,” Adkins told HollywoodLife, “but if the allegations are true and if Jenelle stays with David, it is possible that she could lose custody of her kids.”

While Jenelle’s son, Kaiser, is with his father, Ensley is reportedly joining her older brother, Jace, at grandma’s house. A judge reportedly ordered that David and Jenelle’s daughter go live with Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans. Before going over to Barbara’s home, Ensley was apparently living with the grandmother of Maryssa, David’s other young daughter (who was also removed from Jenelle and David’s home in North Carolina.)