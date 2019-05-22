Jamie Foxx hilariously messed up one of his lines during ABC’s live reenactment of the classic television series ‘All in the Family’ on May 22 and his recovery was even funnier than the flub!

Jamie Foxx, 51, proved even the best of actors can break under pressure on May 22 when he totally flubbed a line during his portrayal of George Jefferson in ABC’s live reenactment of All in the Family. The talented actor’s mistake turned into one of the funniest moments of the night on the Live in Front of a Studio Audience special, and we can’t stop watching it! The now memorable flub happened during a scene in which Jamie was speaking with the character Uncle Henry, played by Anthony Anderson.

Jamie was supposed to say, “Ever since I was a little boy, I would always beg my mother for a little brother — but you know, we were broke, so all we could afford was you,” but he stumbled on the words more than once halfway through. After the obvious mistake, Jamie turned to the other cast members in the scene, including Woody Harrelson as Archie Bunker, Wanda Sykes as Weezy Jefferson, Ellie Kemper as Gloria Stivic, Ike Barinholtz as Mike “Meathead” Stivic, and Marisa Tomei as Edith Bunker, and said, “It’s live! Everyone’s sitting at home thinking their TV’s just messed up.” All the actors in the scene couldn’t help but react to Jamie’s words with laughs that they tried to hold back and pretty soon the audience and we’re sure everyone at home, was in hysterics!

Despite the flub, the special, which was a combination of both All in the Family and The Jeffersons, proved to be an impressive success. It was great to see the classics come back to life with some of the industry’s most versatile actors and it proved to be a great way to honor some of the late greats, including Carroll O’Connor, Jean Stapleton, and Sherman Hemsley.

Here’s the moment where Jamie Foxx, as George Jefferson, forgot his lines and broke the fourth wall. Live TV! And he’s going full Sherman Hemsley. But Wanda Sykes as Weezy is kinda doing her own intrepretation altogether. Same for Woody Harrelson as Archie. No one right approach! pic.twitter.com/diUCKum3Za — Christian Blauvelt (@ctblauvelt) May 23, 2019

We hope to see another one of these television specials in the future. With a mix of old and new talent, it’s sure to be something amazing!