Kylie Jenner Parties With James Charles At Launch Of KylieSkin After His Tati Westbrook Drama

Is all forgiven between Kylie Jenner and James Charles? After unfollowing him over his Tati Westbrook drama, Kylie and James partied together at the launch of her new skincare line. So, they’re cool?

Just because Kylie Jenner, 21, unfollowed James Charles, 19, on Instagram as he was feuding with Tati Westbrook, 37, and Jeffree Star, 33, that doesn’t mean they can’t party together, right? In the latest turn in the drama shaking the beauty care world, James attended the May 21 launch of KylieSkin, the new skincare range from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In one of Kylie’s Instagram Stories taken at the party — which you can see here, courtesy of a fan account — James Charles is seen having a blast. James also posted to his Instagram Stories from the party, even so far as to share a selfie with Kylie’s “momager,” Kris Jenner, 63.

So, it seems Kylie and James are all good, right? In the world of the Kardashians, who thrive on social media, being unfollowed is akin to being kicked out of the family, so many were shocked to see James at Kylie’s party after she stopped following him on the ‘gram. Kylie joined Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes and other celebs in bailing on James after Tati accused him of betraying her to promote a rival beauty product and allegedly using his fame to “manipulate” straight men into having sex with him…

…or did he? James responded with his own 40+minute video (“No More Lies”) in which he disputed Tati’s claims. He said he worked with Sugar Bear Hair, a rival to Tati’s Halo Beauty brand, for last-minute necessary security at Coachella, and claims he attempted to get in touch with Tati and her husband to apologize, but they were unresponsive. In response to the allegations that he manipulated straight men sexually, James said he was a 19-year-old “virgin,” and that he would “never and would never and will never use my fame, money, or power to manipulate or get any sexual actions from a guy. That is disgusting, it is not me. And the fact that Tati brought this up blows my mind because she knows the real story.”

James addressed the incident Tati brought up involving a straight male waiter named Sam. Sam, who released his own now-deleted YouTube video explaining his side of the story, was supposedly bi-curious and the interactions were consensual. Because this drama will never end, Tati responded to that video with a Tweet. “My family made me aware of what was just posted [and] I’m disappointed to see it littered with so many lies [and] half-truths. I stand by my videos – do not twist my words into what they are not, hear the message,” she wrote.

Jeffree Star, a voice of reason (imagine that), chimed in after all that went down, saying that he would “not be posting voice memos I will not be posting text messages. I will not be exposing anything more. This has to stop.”