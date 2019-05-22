Jada Pinkett Smith Channels The Genie To Support Husband Will At ‘Aladdin’ Premiere

Jada Pinkett Smith could’ve been Will Smith’s stunt double! The actress paid tribute to her husband’s role as Genie in ‘Aladdin’ by arriving at the movie’s premiere in harem pants and a bedazzled blue crop top.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, looked like she could’ve granted our three wishes. On May 21, the actress showed up to the Aladdin film premiere in royal blue harem pants and a matching crop top embellished with silver jewels. The head-to-toe look was the perfect tribute to Genie, which is actually the role you’ll see Jada’s husband, Will Smith, 50, play on the big screen when the Disney movie arrives on May 24. However, Will let Jada be Genie for the day, because he posed by her side in a patterned grey suit at the premiere in Los Angeles.

It was a family affair, as Jada and Will’s kids Jaden Smith, 20, and Willow Smith, 18, also arrived at the El Capitan Theatre to support their dad. Trey Smith, 26, who is Will’s other son with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, also made it to the red carpet. However, everyone dressed in black to keep the spotlight on Jada and her “Arabian Nights” look, which is what she captioned her fit on Instagram.

On the same day of the premiere, Will appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that the late Robin Williams actually inspired his live action Genie. Robin voiced the blue wish granter in Disney’s animated 1992 film, and so Will told Ellen DeGeneres, “He really smashed this role. He revolutionized what you could do in these kinds of movies. I just didn’t think I wanted to touch it.” But Will took a cue from the legendary actor and learned how to make the role his own. “The music is where I find my ‘in’ to the Genie,” the Men in Black star continued. “What Robin did was he took his stand-up persona and used his stand-up persona…I was like, ‘Oh, I could just use my Fresh Prince persona and use that, because the Genie’s been forward and back in time so he could pull references from anywhere.”

The wait for Aladdin is almost over, and fans will finally get to see Will assume a role that actually involves singing — a far cry from his usual action roles. However, his next big budget movie is the science fiction-thriller Gemini Man, if you don’t consider yourself a “Disney person.”