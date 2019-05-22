Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging Animal Printed Top In NYC — See Pics

Emily Ratajkowski was out & about in NYC on May 21 when she opted to wear yet another revealing top, showing off major cleavage in an animal printed blouse.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, has been taking her new puppy out for walks all over New York City in a slew of casual, but sexy outfits. The model stepped out on Tuesday, May 21, when she opted to wear a pair of high-waisted mom jeans that were fitted on her thighs and loose at her calves. She paired the jeans with a skin-tight long-sleeve silk cheetah print wrap top, which showed off massive cleavage. The top had a plunging V-neckline, and wrapped across her tiny waist, while the bottom half of the shirt was loose, covering up her rock-hard abs. Emily accessorized her look with a pair of bright red Nike Classic Cortez Sneakers, a big green leather crossbody purse, and her go-to black cat-eye sunglasses.

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Emily loves animal prints. She has sported the pattern a ton recently in all different pieces. Just two days ago, Emily was taking her puppy for a stroll on May 20, when she opted to wear a sexy, but casual ensemble. With the weather being 85 degrees and unbearably humid in NYC that day, it was only right that she showed some skin. She opted to wear a strapless black tube top that was more of a bralette than a top, which she paired with a high-waisted silky leopard print midi skirt. The black top was skintight and super short, showing off her famously toned abs, while the flowy skirt ended below her knees. Emily paired the casual look with a pair of white Adidas Samba Sneakers, a red leather crossbody purse and a pair of black cat eye sunglasses. We love how Emily always manages to make a casual daytime outfit look super sexy.

Aside from her cheetah skirt, Emily has also rocked a silk cheetah blouse recently, as well. Back on April 13, she headed to a Levi’s Brunch at Coachella in a similar top, but a bit more revealing. She opted to wear a long-sleeve cheetah printed crop top that was super short and tied just under her chest. Emily went completely braless under the top, putting her cleavage on full display. She paired the super cropped top with a pair of high-waisted, white straight-leg Levi’s jeans, showing off her insanely toned abs. She added a pop of color to the look with a cool pair of bright red leather snakeskin heeled booties, and opted out of any makeup, letting her natural hair down and parted in the middle.

No matter what Emily wears, she always manages to look super chic. We love that Emily can make the most casual outfits look super sexy and cheetah is obviously her favorite print.