Drake Claps Back At Bucks Coach For Criticizing His Behavior At NBA Game: You’re ‘Salty’

Drake took to Instagram on May 22 to call out the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team with a photo and powerful emojis after he criticized the way the rapper acted during the team’s NBA game the night before.

Drake, 32, is speaking out, well sort of, after Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, 49, reportedly criticized the enthusiasm he had during an NBA game between the Bucks and the Toronto Raptors on the night of May 21, and it looks like he’s not letting it faze him! The rapper took to Instagram on May 22 to share a photo of himself excited during the game, which ended in a victory for Toronto, along with a caption full of very telling emojis. The three emojis included a crying laughing face, a salt shaker, and a guy shrugging his shoulders, so it definitely seems like the “Hotling Bling” singer was calling Mike “salty”!

The drama all started after Drake, who is from Canada, was seen jumping out of his front row seat and around the court during the game, which was part of the Eastern Conference Finals. At one point, he even went over to Raptors coach Nick Nurse and gave him a quick shoulder rub, expressing his excitement about the team’s success. In a conference call this morning, Mike was asked about Drake’s antics and admitted he wasn’t a fan of what he did. NBA reporter Malika Andrews took to Twitter to reveal what Mike said on the call.

“Drake was a hot topic of conversation on today’s conference call with Mike Budenholzer. He said, in part, ‘There’s certainly no place for fans — or whatever Drake is for the raptors — on the court. There’s boundaries and lines for a reason’,” her tweet read.

Drake clearly doesn’t agree with Mike’s sentiment, and we can’t say we blame him! He was showing his support and thrill for the team he went to see and it definitely seemed to encourage the Raptors players! Perhaps Mike just wasn’t happy about his own team losing the latest game? That’s what Drake seems to be indicating! Either way, we hope these two can find a common ground if they cross paths again in the future!

The results of the May 21 game make things tied between the Raptors and the Bucks, which means the Raptors could very well win overall. Can you imagine Drake’s excitement if that happens? We bet Mike’s seen nothing yet!