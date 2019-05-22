Ariel Winter Feels ‘So Good’ & Is More Confident ‘Than Ever’ After Getting ‘Toned’ & Dying Hair Red
Ariel Winter is looking better than ever with a flattering figure and new bright red locks and it’s amped up her confidence and helped her put a focus on taking care of herself.
Ariel Winter, 21, is embracing her new look, which consists of a slimmer frame and sexy red hair, and it’s encouraging her to take things up a notch when it comes to her self care. “Ariel has been completely focused on self care, especially within the last year,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s always been extremely confident, but now more so than ever since she has leaned out and toned up. She drinks a lot of water and doesn’t really drink alcohol, either. She also doesn’t go out and party and is usually in bed at a very reasonable hour. She’s very low key and more of a homebody and enjoys eating in or cooking. It’s no surprise she’d want to change her look so drastically with her hair color just because she’s feeling so good about herself.”