‘Aladdin’ Review: Will Smith Dazzles As The Genie In Spectacular Live-Action Remake

The summer movie season is kicking off with the live-action ‘Aladdin.’ Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott shine and make the beloved story their own while staying true to the original Disney movie.

People have had high expectations for the live-action Aladdin remake and it did not disappoint. Despite hesitancy from some fans over the Genie’s look and performances, the live-action Aladdin is a fun extravaganza for any Disney lover out there. The 1992 Disney animated film is a classic, but the live-action version does the original justice and then some. Aladdin is not an exact replica of the original. The remake brings its own flavor to the table with a few twists and new songs.

Will Smith puts his own spin on the Genie. The role was originally voiced by the late Robin Williams in the 1992 version. Will is equally funny, but he doesn’t try to be Robin’s Genie. And that’s a good thing. He presents a unique Genie with his own quirks and captivating qualities. He brings such a fun energy to a story and character we all know and love. Will truly owns the movie with epic musical numbers and his onscreen bond with Mena Massoud, who plays Aladdin.

Speaking of Mena, before he was cast as Aladdin, you’d probably never heard of him. Well, you’re going to want to remember his name. Mena simply is Aladdin. He’s got charm for days, that twinkle in his eye, and the heart to anchor this tale’s hero. After watching this movie, you’ll only ever think of Mena as Aladdin. The same goes for Naomi Scott’s Jasmine. Jasmine is no helpless princess in the live-action remake. She’s not just Aladdin’s love interest. She’s so much more. She’s a powerful woman determined to make her beloved Agrabah a better place for all. At one point, someone tries to silence Jasmine and Naomi belts out a gorgeous new song for the film called “Speechless.” Both Mena and Naomi have incredible voices that are showcased beautifully in the movie.

Guy Ritchie directs the live-action remake and the special effects are astounding. The visuals are breathtaking and vibrant. Every costume, every set, is bursting with color. While the live-action Dumbo featured too many special effects, Aladdin finds the perfect balance.

The live-action Aladdin is yet another win for Disney. Aladdin will leave a new generation of viewers enchanted. Trust me, if you’re a fan of the original, you won’t walk away from the remake disappointed.