Abby Lee Miller Admits She’s Still Looking For A ‘Silver Lining’ After Nearly Dying From Cancer: ‘I Hope’ I Find It’

As fans know, Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller, 52, faced a tough cancer battle this year, and has been in and out of intensive chemotherapy treatments. However, the star still maintains a positive outlook, and she shared her “hopes” of a “silver lining” throughout her near-death battle with HollywoodLife in a new EXCLUSIVE interview. “I hope somewhere I find that silver lining,” she told HL at Lifetime’s Summer Luau on May 20, which celebrated the network’s newest movies and series. “I hope it was all for something. I always say ‘will it matter that I was [here]?’ I want it to matter that I was here on this earth. That I did something positive and that I changed a lot of kids lives,” she told us.

Abby previously revealed that she endured ten rounds of chemo, as well as a taxing spinal surgery, due to the tumor doctors found on her body. But — the reality star is a champ and looked beyond amazing when we sat down with her, looking happy and healthy all the way. “Thank you!” she exclaimed when we complimented her. “I lost a lot of weight while I was in prison,” she revealed. “I worked really hard. I was walking on the track, lifting my rocks and all that stuff, and yet two weeks later, I was in intensive care,” she explained.

While Abby is still focused on recovery, that doesn’t mean she’s spending every second at the hospital. She’s made a point to get out and about and was even seen at JoJo Siwa’s April 10 birthday party. Abby looked to be in great spirits that day, despite being confined to a wheelchair for the event. Plus, she told HollywoodLife that she’s still dreaming about the future amidst her cancer battle. The Dance Moms alum admitted that there’s another reality show she’d love to work on in due time: The Voice! “I would love to work on The Voice. Because I am always like, ‘Why does this person have this on?’ I would love to dress them all. Because I costume people. Plus, I know how people should be dressed…. just things that they should know. That would be a dream job,” she explains.

We’re so thrilled to see Abby in good spirits and maintaining a positive outlook despite having a tough year. We’re sending all our well wishes to the star as she continues to fight against cancer.