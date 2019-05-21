‘The Voice’ Finale Live Blog: A New Winner Will Be Crowned

It’s time for a new ‘Voice’ champion. By the end of the night, one of the top 4 contestants will be the winner of ‘The Voice’ season 16.

The Voice season 16 is down to 4 finalists after an incredible competition: Maelyn Jarmon, Gyth Rigdon, Dexter Roberts, and Andrew Sevener. Maelyn is the only finalist not on Team Blake. She’s on Team Legend. The finalists performed 3 times during night one of the finale. Now it’s all in America’s hands. The second night of the finale will feature performances by Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie, the Jonas Brothers, Khalid, BTS, Halsey, and more.

The finale kicks off with Andrew’s duet with Travis Tritt. They rock out to Trav’s hit “T-R-O-U-B-L-E.” This has always been Andrew’s dream and he kills it alongside Travis. The Jonas Brothers take the stage next to make us swoon with a performance of their new hit “Cool.” Their performance is the epitome of summer vibes. John Legend’s season 16 advisor Khalid performs a super smooth rendition of his song “Talk.”

The Voice season 16 contestants Mari and Kim Cherry team up for an epic rendition of Lizzo’s “Good As Hell.” Then the male contestants of season 16 give us major R&B vibes with Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative.” These boys need to start their own band together! Keep refreshing as we update this live blog.