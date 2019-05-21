New Coke: 5 Facts On The Coca-Cola Product That’s Back After 34 Years Thanks To ‘Stranger Things’

Oh, snap. New Coke is back & it’s stirring up conflicted opinions from consumers who seem to think that the soft drink should have been left in the past.

Coca Cola’s New Coke product made waves back in 1985, and now — the soda is back. The controversial soft drink has made a return and it’s all thanks to the popular Netflix show, Stranger Things. The series, which takes place in the ’80s, is said to include New Coke in one part of the script for season three. Like the marketing geniuses they are, Coca Cola has taken the the product placement one step further, and are actually putting the product back on the market! While consumers were hesitant to get onboard with New Coke back in the ’80s, it seems like things haven’t changed. “Of all the things people have nostalgia for, why did New Coke have to be brought back?” one person tweeted after hearing the news. For those unfamiliar with the controversial product, here’s everything to know.

1. A limited supply of the vintage beverage will be available beginning on Thursday, may 23. The relaunched product will be made from the same recipe that was shelved in 1985.

2. Sales are set to start at 5 p.m. ET at cokestore.com. The not so popular product was available for just 79 days in 1985, so fans should act fast the second time around. The company has said it will produce 500,000 cans of New Coke.

3. The product was met with major backlash when it was first marketed. Customers reacted so poorly to the soft drink release that they eventually tried rebranding it as Coke II, but eventually, was pulled from shelves completely.

Everyone: I don’t think Stranger Things can get any more 80’s.

Stranger Things: Hold my New Coke… #StrangerThings3 #Enjoy pic.twitter.com/xnCGY1dkrQ — Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) May 21, 2019

4. 3. Select cities can cop the product for free. Coca Cola is making the relaunch all the more exciting by offering fans across the country a special treat. Free cans of New Coke will be available for a limited time via an upside-down Stranger Things-inspired vending machine in select cities, starting Thursday, May 23. Happy hunting, Stranger Things fans!

5. There’s a direct tie between Stranger Things and New Coke. It should be noted that the third season of the show will take place in 1985, the same year that New Coke was initially launched. “When Netflix told us Season 3 was going to be set in the summer of 1985 — with the tagline that ‘one summer could change everything’ — that rang so true for us,” Oana Vlad, director of Coca-Cola Trademark, Coca-Cola North America,” said.