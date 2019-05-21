Mel B Rocks Eye Patch After ‘Going Blind’ In Right Eye: ‘I’m In A Lot Of Pain’

Mel B shared a shocking message to her Instagram page on May 21, revealing that she had temporarily gone blind, & required medical help due to a rare eye condition.

Mel B, 43, is setting the record straight about her eye problems, and told fans exactly what is going on in a new Instagram post. The Spice Girls member took to social media on May 21 with a lengthy message addressing her rumored eyesight issues, which detailed her horrific experience. “Thank you so much for all the lovely support and messages I’ve had about my eye. Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry,” she revealed. In the corresponding photo, the singer was seen rocking an eyepatch, held to her face by a thick wad of gauze.

She continued by slamming the media for reports that she was doing “ok,” and admitted she was far from alright. “Even though the stupid press said I’m ok and this has happened to me many times before, just to be clear I was NOT ok and this has NEVER EVER happened to me before, so who every is selling this story ‘a close reliable source’ is full of BS and needs to get there silly facts right big time,I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared,” she explained. The signer went on to reveal that she “diagnosed by an eye specialist,” and has a case of “severe IRITIS” in her right eye and “UVEITIS” in the left eye. Iritis is a rare condition caused by inflammation of the middle layer of the eye, according to Mayo Clinic.

The shocking news comes as The Spice Girls have been hard at work preparing for tour, so here’s to hoping that Mel is feeling much better before they hit the road. The massive stadium tour was first announced in November of 2018, will hit major cities across the globe. The ladies linked up for their first tour rehearsal on April 24, and appeared to be thrilled to be back together. In a video from the day, the girl group let our excited screams as the rehearsal kicked off, and despite Victoria Beckham’s choice to not join them on tour, they were all smiles.

At least, Mel B is still cracking jokes. She made light of her medical situation in one part of her new post. “My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone – apart from Madonna – know where I can get one ??” she quipped.