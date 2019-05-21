Kylie Jenner: Why She’s Renting A $450K A Mo. Malibu Mansion After Ex-BFF Jordyn Woods Gets Own Place

Kylie Jenner can’t wait to spend her summer in Malibu, and she’s splashing out nearly $500K a month for a beachfront mansion. She’s taking a break from Calabasas after Jordyn Woods moved the last of her stuff out of her home.

New season, new digs for Kylie Jenner! The 21-year-old is renting out Yolanda Foster‘s former Malibu mansion for $450K month for the summer to spend it by the ocean along with partner Travis Scott, 28, and their 15-month-old daughter Stormi Webster. “Kylie loves spending time in Malibu. She loves being by the ocean she finds it so peaceful and healing. She’s renting right now but you never know she might get inspired to buy something in Malibu It is her happy place,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“But as of now it’s temporary, renting is just so much easier. The place is perfectly furnished, everything is the best of the best. It was ready for her to move right in with almost zero effort, she’s very happy,” the insider continues. Kyle has plenty of reason to be happy as the stunning 11,622-square-foot Tuscan-style villa sits on a private 3.3-acre hillside property. It overlooks Carbon Beach, which is known as “Billionaires Beach” since it’s home to many tycoons. But with Kylie’s cosmetics company crossing over the billion dollar mark in worth in March according to Forbes, she’s earned her place on the elite beachfront.

Kylie’s ex BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, has finally moved the last of her belongings out of the guest house on Ky’s Calabasas estate where she used to live, three months after the cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 28. “The change of scenery has been doing Kylie good. She still loves her place in Calabasas and she still spends time there but it’s also good to getaway and be in a new place and make new memories. It’s good for her after everything she went through with Jordyn. That wasn’t her reason for getting a place in Malibu though, that was always in her summer plans. She rented a place in Malibu last year too. She loves having a beach house during the summer, our source adds.