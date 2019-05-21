Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Black & White Dress On ‘The Voice’ Finale

Another night, another epic look for Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice.’ For the May 21 finale, she beyond beautiful in a skintight black and white outfit.

With no artists competing in the finale of The Voice, Kelly Clarkson got to just sit back, relax, enjoy some music, and look gorgeous! The two-time champion looked absolutely beautiful during the May 21 episode. She wore a white dress with black print that hugged her figure to perfection. To complete the look, she styled her blonde hair in loose waves with a part down the middle, and opted for minimal makeup to show off her natural glow.

Kelly was absolutely glowing throughout the night, and the smile never seemed to disappear from her face. Fans have recently noticed that the American Idol winner has lost some weight, and some haters even accused her of taking diet pills or using ‘fad diets’ to obtain her svelte figure. Kelly made sure to shut down that rumor real fast, though, and insisted she doesn’t “got time for all that.” However, she did attribute her weight loss to eating foods made with different flours, sugars and ingredients than she was eating before, and credited a doctor who specializes in diet.

Kelly made her debut as a coach on The Voice during season 14, and she won back-to-back seasons with her artists, Brynn Cartelli and Chevel Shepherd. Unfortunately, this season, she wasn’t quite so lucky. Her last remaining artist, Rod Stokes, was eliminated during the semifinals, leaving only Blake Shelton and John Legend with singers competing in the finale. Blake actually has THREE artists up for the top spot — Gyth Rigdon, Andrew Sevener and Dexter Roberts — while John has one, Maelyn Jarmon.

Blake, John, Kelly and Adam Levine will all be returning for another season of the show next fall. After Blake got THREE artists to the finals this season, there’s no doubt the other coaches will be gunning for him more than ever during season 17 — and we can’t wait to see how it goes down!