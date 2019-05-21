Kate Middleton & Queen Elizabeth looked gorgeous in floral dresses at the Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 20, when they both opted to wear pretty spring looks.

Kate Middleton, 37, arrived at the annual Chelsea Flower Show, a five-day event in London, on May 20, when she opted to wear a gorgeous floral dress by British label, Erdem. Kate’s maxi dress was absolutely stunning, as it was covered in gorgeous blue flowers, featuring a high-neck and three-quarter sleeves. The bodice featured a high-neck that was outlined in white crochet, while the sleeves of the dress had ruffled cuffs. Cinching in her tiny waist was a white crochet belt, as the rest of the dress flowed into a long ruffled skirt, ending at her ankles. Kate topped her look off with a pair of nude suede Stuart Weitzman espadrille wedges and massive floral diamond stud earrings. The best part of Kate’s look was without a doubt her new hairstyle. Kate is known for her perfect blowouts, but for this occasion, she opted to switch up her look. She twisted both sides of her hair back into pretty braids, clipping them in the back, letting the rest of her hair flow out into beautiful waves.

Not only did Kate look gorgeous at the event, she was joined by Queen Elizabeth, 93, who looked just as fabulous in a bright spring ensemble. The Queen opted to wear a pretty purple, blue, and green floral midi dress that ended just below her knees, with a vibrant neon green coat on top. The coat featured two flared lapels and a pretty floral embroidered button closure on the center of the coat, which flowed out to reveal her dress underneath. She topped her look off with a pair of heeled black leather loafers and a black leather handbag.

We couldn’t help but notice a lot of similar outfits from the garden show. The dress that Queen Elizabeth wore was the same exact frock she wore to the 2019 Royal Maundy Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England on Thursday, April 18. The Queen opted to wear a gorgeous pastel yellow coat with five chunky gold buttons down the front and a dazzling diamond gold floral brooch on one side. Underneath the coat, she donned the same bright colored floral midi dress, which peaked through the coat. The Queen donned a matching yellow hat with blue, purple and green feathers on it, to match the colors on her dress accessorizing with a pair of black leather gloves, black leather handbag, and black leather Gucci leather horse-bit loafers.

Aside from the Queen repeating her dress, Kate’s dress for the event was the same exact dress that Princess Eugenie, 29, wore to the 2019 Royal Maundy Service, when she accompanied the Queen. Eugenie wore a flowy floral Erdem Bernette Dress, which she’s worn twice in the past – once at the Royal Ascot in June 2018, and then again for a UN meeting in New York City in July 2018. The gorgeous long-sleeve frock was the same dress as Kate’s, only it was the shorter version of it. The flowy ruffled skirt of her dress landed just above her knees, as she accessorized with a sating navy blue hat, suede navy blue pumps, and a YSL purse.