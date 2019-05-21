Jordyn Woods Slays In Peach Jacket Dress With No Shirt & Fans Approve Of Her Glow-Up: ‘Damn’

Jordyn Woods took to Twitter on May 21 to share some gorgeous photos of herself flaunting cleavage while wearing nothing but a peach blazer as a dress and her fans were truly impressed.

Jordyn Woods, 21, strutted her stuff on May 21 when she confidently posed in a peach-colored blazer and nothing else! The influencer posted two photos of herself in the sexy outfit on Twitter and her fans were all about the compliments! In the appealing snapshots, Jordyn can be seen sitting on a blue sofa while showing off cleavage in the blazer, which she wore as a dress. She had her hair up with some parts hanging down the sides and gave the camera a serious look. The caption she chose for the photos was nothing more than a ramen noodles emoji.

“Beuuuutiiiiifuuuuuuuuuuuuul my goodness,” one of her fans tweeted in response to the eye-catching photos. “Your makeup is flawless, damn” another wrote. “classy and sexy,” a third tweet read. Others posted GIFs of celebrities such as Mariah Carey standing up and applauding to express their approval of the outfit choice.

Jordyn’s recent photos aren’t the only reasons she’s been making headlines lately. The former best friend of Kylie Jenner, 21, also gained attention when it was reported that she moved the rest of her belongings out of Kylie’s home almost two weeks ago. Jordyn and Kylie’s friendship dwindled after Jordyn’s infamous cheating scandal with Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian‘s now ex Tristan Thompson, 28, happened in Feb. Although Kylie’s kept quiet about the status of their friendship since the scandal, we can pretty much guarantee Jordyn’s latest move proves they’re nowhere near as close as they were before.

Although she’s no longer spending time by Kylie’s side, Jordyn has been busy with her own career. The reality star recently traveled overseas to promote her false eyelash line Eylure.