Jonas Brothers Turn Up The Heat With Sexy Performance Of ‘Cool’ On ‘The Voice’ Finale

The Jonas Brothers sure do know how to make us swoon. The sexy sibling trio hit the stage during ‘The Voice’ season 16 finale with a sizzling rendition of their hit song ‘Cool.’

The Jonas Brothers brought so many summer vibes to The Voice season 16 finale. With pool floats, palm trees, and sexy dancers, the boys took The Voice to a whole new level with their performance of “Cool.” Nick, Joe, and Kevin’s voices were so on point and they all looked so dapper in their outfits. Seriously, these guys are the definition of cool. Give us more, please!

The Jonas Brothers made their epic comeback when they released “Sucker” in March 2019. Their lavish music videos featured their longtime loves Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Sophie Turner. The band recently performed “Sucker” and a “Cool” and “Burnin’ Up” mashup on Saturday Night Live. They will also be performing “Sucker” on the first episode of All That’s revival on June 15.

The band’s highly-anticipated new album, Happiness Begins, will be released June 7. The Jonas Brothers will then embark on a 40-city Happiness Begins Tour presented by American Airlines and Mastercard. Their first concert will take place Aug. 7 in Miami and will end Oct. 20 in Los Angeles.

To top it all off, the trio will be releasing a new documentary called Chasing Happiness on June 4, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The documentary will feature never-before-seen footage of the brothers’ early days and is a personal look at the brothers’ journey from a family struggling to make ends meet to pop superstardom to a shocking hiatus. Plus, they’ll show how they rebuilt their relationships as siblings and got the inspiration for their upcoming album. The Jonas Brothers are back and blessing us with so many gifts.