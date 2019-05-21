It’s time to go back to ‘Downton Abbey’ one last time. The first full trailer for the movie has been released, and the music alone will make you feel all the feelings. Watch now!

The Crawley family and the rest of the Downton Abbey crew are ready for one last hoorah. The Downton Abbey movie is something that’s been talked about for years, and it’s finally coming to fruition. The first full-length trailer gives us a hint at what to expect in the film and where our favorite characters are headed. The first teaser trailer dropped in Dec. 2018 and didn’t give away any plot points. The video only showed gorgeous interior and exterior shots of the Crawley estate while a new version of the show’s theme song played.

Cast members from the show that will appear in the movie include Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley), Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley), Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley), Joanne Froggatt (Anna Bates), Jim Carter (Mr. Carson) Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley), Allen Leech (Tom Branson), Brendan Coyle (John Bates) Maggie Smith (Dowager Countess), and Matthew Goode (Henry Talbot). Lily James (Rose) and Ed Speelers (Jimmy) are two cast members who won’t be returning for the movie. Despite being killed off in season 3, Dan Stevens sparked theories that the beloved Matthew Crawley could make an appearance with one Instagram photo. Back in Aug. 2018, Dan posted a photo that included his former co-stars Michelle and Allen. He captioned the photo, “Should Matthew have a mustache for the #DowntonAbbeyMovie…?”

The day before the official trailer dropped, a breathtaking movie poster was released that featured Robert Crawley, Lady Mary, Dowager Countess, and more. The series ran for 6 seasons on PBS. Over the course of its run, Downton Abbey won 52 Emmys and 3 Golden Globes. The show earned 69 Emmy nominations in total, making Downton Abbey the most nominated non-US television show in the history of the Emmys. Downton Abbey will hit theaters on Sept. 20, 2019.