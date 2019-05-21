Cardi B & Offset’s Daughter Kulture, 10 Mos., Giggles & Is Too Cute For Words In New Video

Get ready for the remix of the summer. Kulture, the adorable daughter of Offset and Cardi B, put her own spin on her mommy’s hit, ‘I Like It,’ and it’s too cute for words.

If laughter is the best medicine, Cardi B, 26, will be back on her feet in no time. On the day that Cardi had to cancel some shows so she could recover from recent plastic surgery, her hubby, Offset, 27, shared a precious video of their daughter, 10-month-old Kulture Cephus. In the clip, posted to his Instagram account on May 21, Kulture “sings” along to Cardi’s massive hit, “I Like It.” Not even a year old, and she’s already poised to be a huge rap star. “KULTURE REMIX ‘I LIKE IT,’ “ wrote Offset. “ALREADY PLATINUM. SO MUCH CHARACTER. I LOVE HER.”

How cute! It’s hard to believe that at one time, Cardi and Offset wouldn’t show their baby to the world. Not, it seems, Kulture is taking over the ‘gram. On Mother’s Day, Cardi shared a clip of Kulture – along with the Birkin bags – to her Instagram. “Thank you for surprising me with my baby and my gifts,” Cardi captioned the clip, which showed a squealing baby Kulture. “Take that out of your mouth,” Cardi tells her daughter, in probably what was the cutest line of the video.

Cardi will be spending some time with Kulture, as she’s been given doctor’s orders to take it easy. The “Wish Wish” rapper had to pull out of her headline spot at the 92Q Spring Bling Festival on May 24 because she was suffering medical complications from some recent cosmetic surgeries. Cardi will make up the date on Sept. 8, 2019, and her appearance at the El Paso County Coliseum on May 21 has also been postponed. “Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work. She didn’t take the necessary time to fully recover,” her rep told HollywoodLife.com in the wake of the news, adding that Ms. Almánzar has been ordered by her doctors to heal up. “She’s very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September.”

“I needed my boobs done, but I didn’t need the lipo. If I worked out after birth, I would’ve been fine, but I don’t have time, bro!” said Cardi during a May 13 Instagram Live session. The rapper opened up about how she’s undergone liposuction on her stomach, saying, “b—ches think you can go get surgery and that’s it. No, you gotta maintain this sh-t. That’s why, if you look at my stomach, it looks lumpy because they have to massage it out.”

Though Cardi was honest about getting work done, she encouraged her young followers not to undergo the procedures. “Don’t feel pressure to change your body because of a man,” she said. “At 21, I went through sh-t. Don’t feel pressure to do sh-t, because then you might end up hurting yourself…I’m a good-hearted person, and I just want these kids to not go through the sh-t and see the sh-t I’ve been through.”