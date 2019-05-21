Brad Pitt Reminisces On Having ‘Excitement’ While Working With Luke Perry 2 Mos. After His Death

Brad Pitt opened up about being in awe of the late Luke Perry when he was cast to act alongside him in the film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and he praised his ‘commitment’, in an interview with ‘Esquire’.

Brad Pitt, 55, appreciates the impact late actor Luke Perry made in the film and television industry, and he couldn’t help but gush over feeling like a “kid in a candy store” when he got to work with him in his soon-to-be-released film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, during an interview with Esquire. Luke plays the role of Wayne Maunder in the new film and Brad reflected on moments he had with him on set and admitted how in awe he was of him as a teen.

“That’s Luke f*cking Perry! We were like kids in the candy shop because I remember going to the studios and [Beverly Hills, 90210] was going on and he was that icon of coolness for us as teenagers,” Brad, who plays the role of Cliff Booth, told Esquire about his and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio‘s reactions to Luke being in the film. “It was this strange burst of excitement that I had, to be able to act with him. Man, he was so incredibly humble and amazing and absolutely committed. He couldn’t have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him. It was really special.”

Leonardo, who plays the role of Rick Dalton in the highly anticipated feature, agreed with Brad’s sentiment. “I remember my friend Vinny, who is in the film as well, we walked in and we both had this butterfly moment of like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Luke Perry over there!'” he enthused.

Luke’s role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be his first posthumous film role. The beloved actor, who died at the age of 52 after suffering from a stroke in Mar., was also acting in the television series Riverdale at the time of his death. His last episode on the series aired on Apr. 24, almost two months after his passing.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is directed by Quentin Tarantino, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21 and will be released in the United States on July 26.