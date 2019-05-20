‘The Voice’ Recap: The Top 4 Take The Stage For Their Last Performances Before The Final Vote

The first part of ‘The Voice’ finale kicked off on May 20. The top 4 hit the stage for a number of performances that included an original song, a duet with their coach, and more.

The Voice season 16 top 4 includes Maelyn Jarmon, Andrew Sevener, Gyth Rigdon, and Dexter Roberts. Maelyn is from Team Legend, while all three male contestants are from Team Blake. Maelyn performs her original song “Wait for You” first and it’s a stunning song. Her vocals during the chorus are spectacular. Adam Levine commends Maelyn for her incredible performance and says that she’s “the artist that should be winning.”

Andrew teams up with Blake Shelton for a duet of “All Right Now” by Free. Andrew is really in his element with Blake and they rock out to the song. Andrew’s got that country rock vibe down pat. Dexter’s first performance of the night is his cover of Randy Houser‘s “Anything Goes.” Just when you think Dexter can’t get any better, he goes and sings something like this. An incredible performance that’s perfect for the finale.

Gyth takes the stage for his duet with Blake. They sing “Take It Easy” by The Eagles. The performance isn’t Gyth’s best but he brings a lot of great energy to the stage with Blake. Andrew sings his original song “Rural Route Raising” next. Andrew really owns the song and this is the type of tune you could hear playing on the radio tomorrow.

John and Maelyn sing an *unforgettable* duet of Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable.” Their voices create a beautiful harmony. Seriously, these two need to plan a holiday concert ASAP. I could listen to these two perform together all day. Gyth then slows it down for a touching rendition of Earl Thomas Conley’s “Once In A Blue Moon.”

Dexter performs his original song “Looking Back.” The performance isn’t his strongest but he’s always solid on stage. Andrew takes the finale to the next level with his incredible performance of Hinder’s “Lips of an Angel.” Blake recognizes that this is Andrew’s night. He’s performing his very best at just the right time.

Blake and Dexter hit the stage to perform a duet of Brooks & Dunn’s “Hard Workin’ Man.” Blake and Dexter are a lot alike so seeing them on stage together is a real treat. They really have fun with their duet. Gyth’s original song is a special one. Gyth has a writing credit on “Proof I’ve Always Loved You.” He knocks the performance out of the park.

Maelyn is the final performance of the night. She takes on Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and absolutely kills it. Her vocals are flawless. The Voice has never seen a performance like this. Maelyn may have just solidified herself as the season 16 champion with that performance.