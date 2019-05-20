Sofia Richie Considers Scott Disick’s Kids Her ‘Little Friends’: She Has ‘So Much Fun’ With Them

Sofia Richie had a blast with Scott Disick’s kids recently, so is she ready to start a family? She ‘loves’ spending time with Scott’s children, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned if and when she wants some of her own.

It looked like Sofia Richie, 20, was having the best day ever on May 17, as she and Scott Disick, 35, joyfully swung his daughter, Penelope, 6, during a fun outing in Malibu. This wasn’t the first time Sofia was seen playing with Scott and his kids, and judging by what an insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, it won’t be the last. “Sofia has so much fun with Scott’s kids, and she tells everyone they’re like little friends to her,” the source says. “She loves to play with them and help Scott out, but she never really watches them alone.”

“She lets Scott be the dad, and she’s there to help out,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, clarifying Sofia’s role in Scott’s kids’ life. “She doesn’t look at herself like a mother figure or bonus parent whatsoever to them. When the kids are with them, they all stay in Scott and Sofia’s house together, but Scott and Sofia really are quiet, low-key people. They like to be at home so they really do enjoy when they have the kids as they can put them to bed and just sit in their backyard and light a fire and drink some wine and relax. They have a few friends over and just sit and talk.” The insider added that when Kourtney Kardashian, 40, sends Penelope, Reign and Mason, 9, over to her ex’s house, Scott and Sofia “do normal things like take the kids to the park, dinner, get ice cream, etc. They’re very normal people.”

So, it seems that Sofie gets along well with Scott’s kids. What about starting a family of her own with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star? “Sofia has made it pretty clear she’s in no rush to have children anytime soon as she’s so young,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “She knows she’s not anywhere near ready and Scott is fine with this. They’re very happy with their life right now.”

Sofia is also fine with Scott and Kourt’s co-parenting skills. The former lovers continue to spend time together while raising their three children, and while Sofia could get jealous about that, she has taken a mature stance on the situation. She “completely supports” Scott and Kourt’s co-parenting relationship, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Ahead of the upcoming Father’s Day, Scott and Sofia have discussed plans, some of which involve Kout. “Obviously, Sofia is more than happy to have Scott spend Father’s Day with his children,” even if Kourt joins in. “One of the things Sofia loves most about Scott is what an amazing dad he is.”