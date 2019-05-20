Sofia Richie & Scott Disick: Why She Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of His New Reality Show

Don’t expect to see Sofia Richie flipping luxury homes with Scott Disick on television. The model’s lack of screen time was actually ‘per her request,’ a source tells HollywoodLife.

Scott Disick, 35, is branching out from Keeping Up with the Kardashians with his own E! reality series, Flip It Like Disick, but his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, won’t be tagging along for the journey — at least to the viewer’s eye. “Sofia does not want to be a part of Scott Disick’s new show Flip It Like Disick at all,” a source close to Lionel Richie’s daughter EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. The model is keeping business and romance separate, as our insider explains, “She just wants Scott to do his own thing and her to do her own thing when it comes to their careers.” Scott’s “own thing” is flipping and renovating upscale homes.

Sofia’s wishes did not offend her boyfriend of nearly two years. “Scott completely respects Sofia’s wishes and she wasn’t around at all during filming, per her request,” our source reveals. But don’t interpret Sofia’s lack of cameos as a lack of support! “Sofia’s really proud of Scott and completely supports him for doing his own thing career-wise,” our source clarifies, and points out that there will be another person to instead stand by the KUWTK fan favorite.

“Scott is really excited to do this show with his best friend Miki [Moor],” our source tells us, and joining the two will also be another good friend and Scott’s business partner, Benny Luciano, Scott’s assistant Lindsay Diamond, and former pop star Willa Ford. Of course, Kris Jenner will be executive producing the series alongside Scott, according to People. The show will be a one-hour series and run for eight episodes, the outlet reported. No matter whom Scott’s co-stars will be, however, he’s ecstatic to be turning his hustle into a TV show that fans can actually watch. “He’s really, really gotten into flipping homes and has plans to do a lot more of it,” our source says.