Princess Charlotte made sure everyone knew who was in charge when she adorably urged her older brother Prince George to hurry up while they walked and played in their mom Kate Middleton’s new garden.

Princess Charlotte, 4, showed off her incredibly cute sass when she joined her parents Kate Middleton, 37, and Prince William, 36, as well as her siblings Prince George, 5, and Prince Louis, 1, for a fun time in Kate’s new “Back to Nature” garden, which she created for the Chelsea Flower Show, on May 19. In a video that shows the family mingling in the gorgeous garden, Charlotte can be seen filled with excitement as she runs and plays around the trees, swings from a rope swing, and at one point takes her shoes off to dangle her feet in a small creek. The Queen Elizabeth II mini-me screamed “Ooh la la!” while enjoying her surroundings and when her dad asked her if she could help George, she didn’t hesitate to reply, “No” before skipping away. She can even be heard yelling, “George! Quicker, George!” while running behind her big brother.

This wasn’t the first time Charlotte’s clear cheekiness made headlines. The little Brit also had people gushing over her adorableness when she told photographers, “You’re not coming” while walking out of Louis’ christening with her parents last summer. The Duke of Cambridge couldn’t help but look down and give a smile to his daughter after the funny comment.

Charlotte’s sass is definitely a highlight whenever it comes out but it didn’t stop all five of the royal family members to take in the moment and have a great time during their recent outing. While Charlotte and George ran around, Louis could also be seen showing off his walking skills as he ran toward the camera and smiled. The Duchess of Cambridge spent the last week finishing up the beautiful garden, which she’s been working on for a while, so to let her husband and children be some of the first people to enjoy it must have been a real treat.

How many marks out of 🔟for the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, Prince George? pic.twitter.com/rJ44lUrHzd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2019

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis exploring the Duchess of Cambridge’s #ChelseaFlowerShow2019 ‘Back to Nature’ garden 🌿pic.twitter.com/gzUw9gAJMO — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) May 20, 2019

Photos of the garden outing were posted on the Kensington Palace social media pages and were captioned with a statement from Kate. “In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life,” the statement read. “I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”