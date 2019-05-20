NeNe Leakes Extends Olive Branch To Kandi Burruss: They’re Ready To ‘Get Back On The Same Page’

NeNe Leakes extended an olive branch to Kandi Burruss after feuding, which she happily accepted, we’ve learned exclusively.

The long and terrible war is finally coming to an end! NeNe Leakes is ending her huge feud with her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Kandi Burruss, a little bit at a time, and their relationship is almost back to normal. NeNe actually invited Kandi to the opening of her MGM store in Washington, DC, on May 17, and genuinely hoped she’d attend, a source close to the cast told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. While Kandi didn’t go to the party, she was “honestly happy to hear from NeNe and be invited,” the source shared. “Kandi’s proud of Nene and she always likes to support her friends” — even if her friends have beef with her. NeNe hasn’t been getting along with most of the RHOA ladies, and as Kandi recently explained, it’s likely because she was upset that they invited Kenya Moore to one of Cynthia Bailey‘s parties. As RHOA fans know, NeNe and Kenya, a former cast member who had been on the show for five seasons, never really got along. NeNe started sparring with her co-stars and unfollowed them on social media.

“She felt like that was an attack against her, which it wasn’t,” Kenya told TooFab on May 19. But it’s all cooling down, and Kenya couldn’t be happier that her friend is feeling better. “Kandi never understood why Nene was so upset with her in the first place, and since filming begins soon, she was happy to go to get back on the same page,” our insider said. “She knows NeNe’s been through a lot with Gregg, who Kandi adores, and was so happy to hear he’s cancer free. She’s hoping they’ll be able to move past whatever this was and that this will open the door for moving forward in their longstanding friendship.” As for the other women… NeNe still hasn’t called a truce.

If NeNe’s invite isn’t enough proof that she’s ending her feud with Kenya, the fact that she publicly wished her a happy birthday might do the trick. NeNe posted a goofy pic of herself and Kenya together in happier times on Instagram and captioned it, “Happy Birthday @kandi This is my absolute fav pic of us that i always love to post! It describes our relationship perfectly 🤣🙄😂Hope to see ya tonight.” Yep, they partied all night to celebrate Kandi’s 43rd!