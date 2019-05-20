Laine Hardy Admits His ‘Mind Went Blank’ When He Won ‘American Idol’: ‘I Can’t Believe It’

After being named the winner of ‘American Idol’ on May 19, Laine Hardy opened up about his reaction to the moment his name was announced, revealed his plans for what’s next and much more!

Laine Hardy’s life officially changed when he was crowned the winner of American Idol, and after the show, he admitted his mind was “overwhelmed” by everything that went down. “My mind went totally blank,” Laine told HollywoodLife and other media outlets after his big win. “Right when he said it, I couldn’t believe it. It’s unbelievable. I still can’t believe it. My mind is going in 5,000 different directions.” Laine beat out runner-up Alejandro Aranada and third place finisher, Madison VanDenburg, in the finale, and his comeback story is quite incredible — he actually tried out during season 16, but was eliminated during the final judgment. However, when he came back to play guitar for a friend during her season 17 audition, the judges begged him to try out again himself, and he started the journey over from scratch.

“It means just don’t give up,” Laine said. “I mean…you just can’t give up! You never know what’s going to happen. If I didn’t take that golden ticket, I wouldn’t be here right now.” As for what’s next, Laine admitted he’s ready to just “write music and put it out.” He also added that he’s “ready to do what [he]’s gotta do,” even though he’s been “missing home a lot.” Laine performed his debut single, “Flame,” after his big win on Idol, which is the song that would’ve gone to whoever won the show. “I like it,” Laine dished. “It’s cool. It’s catchy!”

Laine was a fan and judges favorite throughout this entire competition, and he was surrounded by his fellow top 10 finalists onstage as he sang his victory song. We can’t wait to see what he does next!