Kim Kardashian Tweets A Cryptic Complaint To Jack In The Box & Fans Want To Know What’s Up

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter on May 20 to send cryptic tweets to fast food restaurant Jack in the Box about a complaint she has in regards to a visit to one of their locations and fans are wondering what went wrong.

Kim Kardashian, 38, wants to fix something about one particular Jack in the Box location but she’s staying hush hush about what it is! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sent the popular fast food joint a tweet that asked them to check on an email she sent to their corporate office in regards to something serious she observed at one of their restaurants she visited recently. Although she confirmed it wasn’t about her or a wrong order, she didn’t go into details about what she had seen, and it’s been driving her fans crazy!

“Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!” Kim’s first tweet read. “I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning,” read another tweet.

Fans replied to Kim’s messages and couldn’t help but ask her what was up. “I respect you not wanting to put them on blast but god I want to know what they did,” one fan replied. “Did they forget your taco sauce?” another asked. “Can you explain to me what happened?” another follower tweeted. Some also pointed out that Kim, who is currently studying to become a lawyer, seemed to be putting her legal skills to use with the complaint.

Kim is known for using her power of celebrity to try and fix things for the better whenever she can. From helping to release Alice Marie Johnson from prison to speaking out about problems with specific public places, she’s not backing down with what she believes is right, and that’s why we love her!