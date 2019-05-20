Khloe Kardashian Reveals If She’s Ready To Date Again After Tristan’s Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian got deeply personal while chatting with Hollywood’s go-to divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser — who handled her divorce with Lamar Odom. Khloe revealed if she’ll marry again, and if she’s dating after her split with Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is focusing on herself following her split with Tristan Thompson, 28, in February. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up about the current status of her love life during an episode of of PodcastOne’s Divorce Sucks With Laura Wasser, which drops on May 20. “Would you ever consider getting married again?”, Laura asks Khloe, as seen in the below clip. “Yes,” she replies.

“Do you have anyone on the horizon right now?”, Laura then asks, to which Khloe says, “No, I’m not even thinking like that.” The Good American designer explains: “No [I’m not on Bumble]. I’m not on anything. I don’t care to be. I’m so in love with True [Thompson] and being with her and enjoying every minute. I know that probably sounds like the typical answer, but I’m working.”

Khloe goes on to explain why she’s solely focused on herself and her daughter. “I’m working on myself — mind, body, soul — that other cliche,” she says. “I’m just happy, and I just want to filter through whatever I feel like I need to filter through. But, my focus right now is True. I don’t feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship or even go on a date. I don’t want too.”

Khloe and Tristan split for good in February, when he was caught up in a cheating scandal involving former Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods. — That marked the second cheating scandal the NBA player was involved in while he was dating Khloe. Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

Khloe went on to explain that although times were tough with her first husband, Lamar Odom, she’s happy to have experienced the past highs and lows with the former NBA player. “But, I do know that as f–ked up and sh—y as it all feels while you’re going through it, I’ve learned from my first ex husband, that everything is going to be OK,” she explained.

Laura then asks Khloe what she would say to someone who’s going through a breakup to cheer them up. “That I really do think that you need to go through your feelings and have them, and don’t be afraid to have them,” Khloe admits, explaining her divorce with Lamar in greater detail.

“Lamar was so hard for me because that was the first time that I really had my heart broken and I put my all into that marriage. I think me knowing that I can survive that, and like, ‘It’s going to be OK and life gets better.’ But, I look at life always from a positive aspect,” Khloe continues. “I would rather have experienced those moments that I had of greatness, and I had to loose it, than never to have experienced that ever. Don’t hide! And, life is all about love and breaking up, and then you’ll find someone again once you heal. But, never find someone just because you want to distract yourself and you’re bored, because that’s never the right person.”

Laura is a high profile celebrity divorce lawyer, whose worked with the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Heidi Klum, Ashton Kutcher, Christina Aguilera and Johnny Depp. Laura actually helped Khloe pause her divorce with Lamar Odom in October of 2015 when he overdosed and ended up in a coma. Khloe and Lamar married in September 2009, after meeting for the first time in August of that same year. Their divorce was finalized in December 2016.