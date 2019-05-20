GOT7 Makes Epic Comeback With New Album ‘Spinning Top’ & Buzzed-About Video For ‘Eclipse’

The guys from GOT7 are BACK! The guys released a new EP, ‘Spinning Top,’ on May 20, along with a music video for the record’s debut single, ‘Eclipse,’ and fans are so obsessed with both!

New music from GOT7 is here! The band’s seven members, JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, Yungyeom, released a brand new EP called Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity on May 20, and it features six songs that fans are already obsessed with. The EP’s debut single is “Eclipse,” and along with the album release, there was also a music video for the track released on May 20. As always, the guys show off their epic dance moves in the footage, and it’s beyond amazing.

“I CAN’T BELIEVE GOT7 JUST DROPPED THE SONG OF THE CENTURY,” one fan raved on Twitter after seeing the music video. Others raved how beautiful the visual is and complimented the guys’ vocals on the track. Meanwhile, the group recently opened up about Spinning Top and how it’s different from anything they’ve done before. “Until now, I only wrote long songs and songs to dedicate to our fans,” JB explained. “But this time, I tried to talk about being thankful, while also worrying about not being able to keep the promises I’ve made.”

The EP features songs that talk about dealing with insecurity. In the same interview, Yungyeom also added, “We feel happy when we are performing on stage and wonder, ‘Are we deserving of this much love?’ However, when we return to our hotel rooms, we feel empty and anxious. That’s why I think we’re able to relate [to the songs] in the upcoming album.”

To promote the record, GOT7 will embark on their Keep Spinning world tour, which kicks off on June 15 in Seoul, South Korea. The tour will then make stops in the United States and Canada, followed by Australia, Latin America, China, Europe and the Philippines.