The Game of Thrones finale tried to one-up the Starbucks coffee cup scandal with plastic water bottles. During the big meeting scene when Tyrion is brought before Sam, Sansa, Arya, Bran, Davos, and other important people of Westeros in the Dragonpit, a plastic water bottle was initially spotted at Sam’s feet. This was a crucial scene that decided that Bran would be the new king. No one expected a plastic water bottle to make such a surprise cameo appearance. Fans instantly spotted the plastic water bottle and the editing mistake went viral on Twitter.

But that wasn’t the only plastic water bottle to make an appearance. In another shot, fans pointed out that you can see another plastic water bottle between Brienne and Davos. The cast must have been parched! Mistakes happen, but this isn’t the first editing flub of the final season.

In the fourth episode of the final season, a Starbucks coffee cup was spotted on a table right by Daenerys in a celebration scene. Given the show is not set in the present day, Starbucks coffee is clearly not available in Westeros. HBO released the following statement about the flub: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.” The Starbucks coffee cup was later edited out of the episode. The plastic water bottles in the finale probably will be as well.

Besides the plastic water bottles flub, the finale was full of twists and turns. Daenerys was killed by Jon Snow, Bran was named the new king, Sansa was crowned Queen of the North, and Arya set sail for whatever is west of Westeros. Game of Thrones may be over, but it will never be forgotten.